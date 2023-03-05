Lamborghini Urus Hybrid goes winter testing; spotted in Sweden

- The Urus Hybrid could be revealed later this year

- New powertrain is likely to have an output of 808bhp

Lamborghini is set to have a busy year in 2023, with the unveiling of multiple models, new and refreshed, scheduled across the year. While we wait for the Aventador successor to arrive in the coming months, the brand continues working on other models, such as the Urus Hybrid which was recently spotted winter testing out in Sweden.

As seen in the spy shots, the Lamborghini Urus Hybrid (or PHEV, as it could be termed alternatively), is wrapped under heavy camouflage. That said, we can notice a few changes such as the longer hood and bumper, a change that has been made to accommodate the hybrid motor. Up-front, the overall design is likely to be the same as the current Urus Performante, although a new set of LED headlamps are in the offing. These headlamps also miss out on the signature integrated LED DRLs on either side.

Another notable difference on the Urus Hybrid seen in the images here is the secondary fuel lid on the opposite side of the main unit, which will house a charging port. The side and rear profile remain largely unchanged, although we can expect a few minor changes such as new wheels and a tweaked diffuser.

While details of the interior are scarce at the moment, we expect the 2024 Lamborghini Urus Hybrid to carry over the same layout as the existing model, save for the hybrid-specific updates like new gauges and revised menus. Under the hood, the model will be reportedly powered by the plug-in powertrain from the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which generates an output of 690bhp via the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 mill with an electric motor. This powertrain though, could be upgraded to develop an output of 808bhp. While the latter remains unconfirmed, the state of tune from the Panamera itself is a bump of 13bhp. The Urus PHEV is expected to be unveiled by the end of the year and could go on sale as an MY24 model.