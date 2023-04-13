CarWale
    Lamborghini Urus S launched in India at Rs 4.18 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Lamborghini Urus S launched in India at Rs 4.18 crore

    - The Urus S was unveiled in October 2022

    - Sold alongside the Urus Performante

    Lamborghini has officially launched the Urus S SUV in the country, with prices in India starting at Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury-oriented iteration of the brand’s SUV was globally unveiled in October last year.

    The ‘S’ in the Urus S signifies the mid-life update of the model, similar to the Aventador S that arrived before it was sent off with the Ultimae version. Unlike its Performante sibling that gets a steel spring setup, the Urus S, which concentrates on the comfort and customization factors, gets an air suspension unit.

    On the design front, the Lamborghini Urus S gets tweaked front and rear bumpers, a bonnet with air vents, new wheels ranging from 21 to 23-inches in size, and a generous helping of carbon-fibre elements all around.

    Step inside the Urus S and you will be greeted by a bi-colour Sportivo and Sophisticated theme, where customers can choose from a range of hues, including tan, cream, and brown combinations. Also up for offer will be the Performante stitching pattern, and further customisations can be undertaken via the Ad Personam division.

    Propelling the Lamborghini Urus S is the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine generating a maximum output of 657bhp and 850Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the model to attain speed of 100kmph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds.

