    2023 Honda City arrives at showrooms

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,298 Views
    2023 Honda City arrives at showrooms

    - Powered by BS 6 phase 2 compliant petrol engine 

    - Available across four variants 

    Earlier this week, Honda launched the new City in India. Now, the updated sedan has started to arrive at showrooms across the country. The bookings and delivery of the 2023 are underway with prices starting at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    2023 Honda City styling highlights

    Honda New City Rear View

    The 2023 iteration of the Honda City gets subtle tweaks such as a new front grille with mesh pattern and revised front and rear bumpers. The design for the 16-inch wheels are new and sports dual-tone black and silver finish. 

    2023 Honda City variants and features

    With the update, the City is offered with a host of new features. The sedan is now equipped with a wireless charging pad, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rain-sensing wipers, an air purifier, and ADAS features. 

    Honda New City Dashboard

    The Honda City can be had in four variants – SV, V, VX, and ZX variants across six exterior shades including the new Obsidian Blue hue. 

    2023 Honda City engines

    Honda New City Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Under the bonnet, the new City is powered by a BS6 2 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine. The motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. The starting price of new Honda City is Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is an alternative to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and soon-to-be-launched new Hyundai Verna

    Honda New City Image
    Honda New City
    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
