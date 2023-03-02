New Honda City facelift launched; prices in India start at Rs 11.49 lakh

- The 2023 Honda City is available in four variants

- The refreshed sedan gets a tweaked design; new features

Honda has officially launched the City facelift, with prices in India starting at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which gets minor cosmetic updates and feature additions, is available in four variants across six colours.

2023 Honda City Design

In terms of cosmetic updates, the refreshed City gets tweaked front and rear bumpers, a new grille, and new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. A few other notable features include LED headlamps, LED tail lights, blacked-out B-pillars, fog lights, a shark-fin antenna, and front door-mounted ORVMs.

2023 Honda City colours and variants

The updated City is available in six colours including Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and a new Obsidian Blue Pearl paintjob. The model is offered in four variants, including SV, V, VX, and ZX.

2023 Honda City interiors and features

Inside, the MY23 City comes equipped with Honda Sensing suite (ADAS), wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, an air purifier, a new interior theme, ambient lighting, and rain-sensing wipers. Also up for offer is an electric sunroof, a seven-inch coloured MID, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

2023 Honda City engine and specifications

Powertrain options for the new Honda City include a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. The former is capable of developing 119bhp and 145Nm of torque, and comes paired with a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. The hybrid version, on the other hand, generates an output of 97bhp and 127Nm of torque via the petrol mill, while the hybrid motor produces 107bhp and 253Nm of torque. This combination is mated only with an e-CVT unit. Both the engines now comply with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

2023 Honda City prices

The following are the variant-wise prices of the MY23 Honda City (all prices, ex-showroom):

2023 City petrol MT SV: Rs 11.49 lakh

2023 City petrol MT V: Rs 12.37 lakh

2023 City petrol CVT V: Rs 13.62 lakh

2023 City petrol MT VX: Rs 13.49 lakh

2023 City petrol CVT VX: Rs 14.74 lakh

2023 City petrol MT ZX: Rs 14.72 lakh

2023 City petrol CV ZX: Rs 15.97 lakh

2023 City hybrid eHEV V: Rs 18.89 lakh

2023 City hybrid eHEV ZX: Rs 20.39 lakh