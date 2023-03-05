CarWale
    Land Rover Defender SVX in the works; spotted testing

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Land Rover Defender SVX in the works; spotted testing

    - The SVX variant will be a more hardcore version of the standard Defender

    - Could arrive in the first half of 2024

    New spy shots that have made their way to the web reveal a single unit of a Land Rover Defender test mule that was spotted on a flatbed. These images give us a closer look at the more rugged version of the Defender for the first time.

    Land Rover Defender Right Side View

    As seen in the spy images, the new Land Rover Defender SVX is completely camouflaged, thus hiding most of its details. Additional coverings on the fascia hint that the model could get revised air dams and bumper, while the rear receives a sharper design for the quad-tip exhaust pipes. The side profile gets new off-road spec wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich trail terrain tyres, while the ride height is also likely to have increased.

    Land Rover Defender Rear View

    Details regarding the interior and engine specifications of the 2024 Land Rover Defender SVX remain unknown at the moment. That said, the quad-tips hint at the model sourcing power from a 5.0-litre, supercharged V8 petrol engine that powers select variants in the Defender range.

    Land Rover Defender Right Rear Three Quarter

    A few reports also suggest that a BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine could be offered on the Defender SVX instead, although there is no confirmation on the same as yet. More details are likely to surface ahead of the model’s debut which could take place early next year. Stay tuned for updates.

    Land Rover Defender Image
    Land Rover Defender
    ₹ 80.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
