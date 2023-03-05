CarWale
    Suzuki three-door Jimny Heritage Edition launched in Australia

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    206 Views
    Suzuki three-door Jimny Heritage Edition launched in Australia

    - The Jimny Heritage Edition is limited to just 300 units

     Bookings are open for the India-bound five-door Jimny 

    Suzuki has introduced a new limited edition of the three-door Jimny in Australia. The special edition is christened Jimny Heritage Edition, paying homage to the 4x4 heritage from the late 1970s and 1990s. The Heritage Edition will be limited to just 300 units and will be offered in four colour options.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter

    To celebrate the 4x4 history of the Jimny, it gets retro styling. However, the updates are limited to cosmetics, like red mud flaps with ‘Suzuki’ lettering, graphics on door panels, and ‘Heritage’ decals above the rear wheel arches. The colour options that it is available in include White, Bluish Black Pearl, Jungle Green, and Medium Grey.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the features front, the Jimny Heritage Edition is loaded with equipment like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, circular LED projector headlamps, power windows, leather-wrapped steering wheel, climate control, reverse camera, and more.

    Mechanically, the three-door Jimny Heritage Edition is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and transmission option with a 4x4 AllGrip Pro system.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
