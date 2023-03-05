Suzuki three-door Jimny Heritage Edition launched in Australia

- The Jimny Heritage Edition is limited to just 300 units

Bookings are open for the India-bound five-door Jimny

Suzuki has introduced a new limited edition of the three-door Jimny in Australia. The special edition is christened Jimny Heritage Edition, paying homage to the 4x4 heritage from the late 1970s and 1990s. The Heritage Edition will be limited to just 300 units and will be offered in four colour options.

To celebrate the 4x4 history of the Jimny, it gets retro styling. However, the updates are limited to cosmetics, like red mud flaps with ‘Suzuki’ lettering, graphics on door panels, and ‘Heritage’ decals above the rear wheel arches. The colour options that it is available in include White, Bluish Black Pearl, Jungle Green, and Medium Grey.

On the features front, the Jimny Heritage Edition is loaded with equipment like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, circular LED projector headlamps, power windows, leather-wrapped steering wheel, climate control, reverse camera, and more.

Mechanically, the three-door Jimny Heritage Edition is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and transmission option with a 4x4 AllGrip Pro system.