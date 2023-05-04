CarWale
    AD

    2023 Land Rover Defender 130 — Top 5 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    223 Views
    2023 Land Rover Defender 130 — Top 5 highlights

    The Land Rover Defender 130 is longer in size than the Defender 110 and the three-door Defender 90. The carmaker has stretched the rear section of the Defender by 340mm for this 5.3m long, three-row luxury SUV that competes against the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7, amongst others. In its latest update, two new top-spec versions have been introduced — Defender 130 V8 and Defender 130 Outbound Edition. Here are the top five highlights.

    1. Exterior enhancements

    These special editions stand out from the standard vehicle, thanks to minor cosmetic enhancements. The Outbound Edition features a Shadow Atlas matte finish on the grille and the bumper. Then, the side vents are finished in the Anthracite shade.

    2. Unique wheels

    The new Outbound edition rides on 20-inch gloss black wheels (Style 5095), while 22-inch Shadow Atlas Matte wheels are offered as an option. On the other hand, the V8 model boasts 22-inch satin dark grey alloys (Style 5098).

    Land Rover Defender Left Rear Three Quarter

    3. Exclusive and customisable interior

    For the interior of this Defender, prospective buyers can opt for full Windsor leather or resist fabric. Other noteworthy features include an Ebony Morzine headliner, Robustec veneer, and a cross-car beam finished in a brushed satin black powder coat.

    4. Seating configuration

    The Defender 130 model is predominantly a three-row vehicle. Yet, this Outbound edition adopts a five-seater configuration to liberate more boot space. This is done by dropping the third row of seats. If the middle row is folded here, it makes up for up to 2,516 litres of humongous boot space.

    5. V8 power!

    Do note that the Defender 130 is now available with three engine options. A 5.0-litre supercharged V8 is offered with the 130 V8 model, but the Outbound edition is only available with the D300 and P400 engines.

    Land Rover Defender Left Front Three Quarter
    Land Rover Defender Image
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Altroz prices hiked by up to Rs. 15,000
     Next 
    Tata Tiago EV: claimed range vs CarWale tested range

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Defender Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14561 Views
    22 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th APR
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Rs. 2.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 89.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Defender Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.11 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.16 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.08 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.11 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.16 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.03 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.13 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.08 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.04 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14561 Views
    22 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Land Rover Defender 130 — Top 5 highlights