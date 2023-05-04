2023 Land Rover Defender 130 — Top 5 highlights

The Land Rover Defender 130 is longer in size than the Defender 110 and the three-door Defender 90. The carmaker has stretched the rear section of the Defender by 340mm for this 5.3m long, three-row luxury SUV that competes against the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7, amongst others. In its latest update, two new top-spec versions have been introduced — Defender 130 V8 and Defender 130 Outbound Edition. Here are the top five highlights.

1. Exterior enhancements

These special editions stand out from the standard vehicle, thanks to minor cosmetic enhancements. The Outbound Edition features a Shadow Atlas matte finish on the grille and the bumper. Then, the side vents are finished in the Anthracite shade.

2. Unique wheels

The new Outbound edition rides on 20-inch gloss black wheels (Style 5095), while 22-inch Shadow Atlas Matte wheels are offered as an option. On the other hand, the V8 model boasts 22-inch satin dark grey alloys (Style 5098).

3. Exclusive and customisable interior

For the interior of this Defender, prospective buyers can opt for full Windsor leather or resist fabric. Other noteworthy features include an Ebony Morzine headliner, Robustec veneer, and a cross-car beam finished in a brushed satin black powder coat.

4. Seating configuration

The Defender 130 model is predominantly a three-row vehicle. Yet, this Outbound edition adopts a five-seater configuration to liberate more boot space. This is done by dropping the third row of seats. If the middle row is folded here, it makes up for up to 2,516 litres of humongous boot space.

5. V8 power!

Do note that the Defender 130 is now available with three engine options. A 5.0-litre supercharged V8 is offered with the 130 V8 model, but the Outbound edition is only available with the D300 and P400 engines.