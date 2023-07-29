Land Rover Defender SVX takes testing to the Nurburgring

- Hardcore version of the regular Defender could arrive early next year

- Spotted testing in the 110 guise

Land Rover Defender SVX in the works

Range Rover continues testing the Land Rover Defender SVX ahead of its anticipated debut in H1 2024. New spy shots shared on the web give us a fresh look at a test mule that was spotted at the Nurburgring track in Germany.

Defender SVX new spy images

As seen in the images here, the hardcore iteration of the Defender is partially wrapped in camouflage, mostly towards the lower section. The fascia and posterior are hidden under wraps too, hinting at where the changes are likely to lie. Elsewhere, there are flared wheel arches, BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres, and a raised suspension setup. There are quad tips at the rear too, which give us an idea of the offering under the hood. This test-mule had a different set of wheels compared to the previous sightings of the model.

2024 Defender SVX engine and specifications

While details remain unconfirmed at the moment, we believe that the new Land Rover Defender SVX could be powered by a 518bhbp, 5.0-litre, supercharged V8 engine. A few models in the JLR range have also taken up the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre V8, and hence that cannot be ruled out either. From the three wheelbase options that the model is offered with, the test-mule was a 110 version.