    Maruti Invicto official deliveries begin

    Maruti Invicto official deliveries begin
    • - Prices in India start from Rs. 24.79 lakh 
    • - Available in a single, petrol-hybrid powertrain

    A few weeks ago, Maruti Suzuki launched its flagship MPV, the Invicto, in India at a price tag of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, namely, Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus, the Invicto can be had in four exterior paint shades. Now, the manufacturer has commenced deliveries of the first batch of the MPV. 

    Maruti Invicto engine and specifications

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Engine Shot

    The Invicto shares its powertrain with its Toyota sibling, the Hycross. Powering the MPV is a 2.0-litre Atkinson motor that puts out 183bhp and 188Nm of torque and drives the front wheel with an e-CVT unit. The manufacturer claims that the Invicto returns a fuel efficiency of 23.24kmpl. 

    Invicto feature highlights

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Dashboard

    The feature highlights of the Invicto include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless mobile connectivity, a seven-inch coloured digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting. Moreover, it also comes equipped with a 360-degree camera with front parking sensors, ventilated front seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat with a memory function, a powered tailgate, and in-built Suzuki Connect Technology. 

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto prices

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Invicto.

    VariantsEx-showroom price
    Zeta Plus 7-seaterRs. 24.79 lakh
    Zeta Plus 8-seaterRs. 24.84 lakh
    Alpha Plus 7-seaterRs. 28.42 lakh

    Maruti Invicto rivals

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Right Front Three Quarter

    The Invicto competes against the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, and Toyota Innova Hycross

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Innova Crysta Ambulance introduced

