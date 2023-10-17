Land Rover Defender registers a sale of 1,000 units in six months in India

The Defender is available in three body styles

Prices of the model start at Rs. 1.11 crore

JaguarLand Rover has recently announced its sales numbers for H1 FY24. The carmaker sold a total of 2,356 units in the first half of FY24, thus registering a growth of 105 per cent. Let us now take a look at the finer details.

Out of the aforementioned numbers, the Defender alone registered a sale of 1,000 units during the same timeline. The Defender, Range Rover, and the Range Rover Sport together accounted for 72 per cent of the total order book during this period. At the same time, the total orders rose by 90 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Coming to the Land Rover Defender, the model is available in three body styles, including 90, 110, and 130, with prices of the entry-level variant starting at Rs. 1.11 crore (ex-showroom). Customers can choose from a range of engine options - a 2.0-litre petrol engine, 3.0-litre petrol engine, 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine, 3.0-litre diesel engine, and a 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid petrol motor.