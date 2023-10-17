CarWale
    BMW India sells 9,580 cars in the first nine months of 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    BMW India sells 9,580 cars in the first nine months of 2023
    • Registered a Y-o-Y growth of 10 per cent
    • Sold over 1,000 electric vehicles to date

    German luxury auto major, BMW, has recorded its best-ever year-to-date sales in the first nine months of 2023. The automaker sold a total of 9,580 units in the said period, out of which 8,998 cars were from the BMW line-up, while the rest 582 units were from Mini.

    In other news, the brand recently launched the electric version of the X1 SUV, the iX1, in the country at Rs. 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 66.4kWh battery pack, the electric SUV boasts a WLTP-claimed range of 440km on a single, fully charged battery and can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 5.6 seconds.

    Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Group India is on an unstoppable record-breaking path. We posted the highest growth in a decade last year and this trend continues in 2023 by first posting the best-ever half-year and now the best-ever January-September sales as well. Our business strategy is playing out well and there are many important factors driving success for us. Most importantly, we are achieving growth across segments in a healthy, balanced, and profitable manner. Whether it is the top-end or entry-level, BEV dominance or SAV popularity, our segment-specific strategies and tremendous customer connections are yielding excellent results. We will keep the excitement up with powerful launches from our stable and are dedicatedly focused on ending 2023 on a high note.”

