Honda Cars India announces festive service camp across the country

Ahead of the festive season in the country, Honda Cars India has announced the commencement of its nationwide festive car service camp. This camp will be held at all the authorised service stations across the country from 16 October to 20 October, 2023.

Under this camp, the automaker will offer a range of services, including complete car check-up, tyre and battery inspection, and a complimentary car wash. Additionally, customers can avail of discounts on accessories, spare parts, labour charges, value-added services, and paint treatments, along with tyre purchases.

During this period, customers will have the opportunity to experience Honda Sensing's innovative Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology through test drives. Plus, Honda is offering free evaluations of the existing vehicles.

Speaking about this initiative, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, 'We are delighted to extend our warmest wishes to all our customers for the ongoing festive season. As part of the celebrations, we are pleased to announce a nationwide festive car service camp offering a range of services along with various exciting offers and benefits. We urge our customers to visit their nearest dealerships to avail these benefits and experience the joy of being a part of the Honda family.”