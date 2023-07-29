CarWale
    Lamborghini Revuelto out of stock till 2026

    Haji Chakralwale

    Lamborghini Revuelto out of stock till 2026

    - Revuelto is the brand’s first plugin hybrid car

    - Expected to make its India debut soon

    Earlier this year in March, Lamborghini marked its 60th anniversary by revealing its new Aventador-successor, the Revuelto, to the world. As per the brand, the first production plug-in hybrid model has received an overwhelming response and is sold out for the next two years. If you are considering booking the Revuelto, be prepared to wait for more than three years to finally experience the 1,001 bhp supercar.

    Powertrain and specifications of Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Rear View

    Under the hood, the Aventador successor is equipped with a 6.5-litre V12 petrol engine paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission producing 814bhp and 725Nm of massive torque. The engine is bundled with three electric motors that put out a combined output of over 1000bhp! With this kind of performance, the Revuelto can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 2.5 seconds with a top speed of over 350kmph.

    Equipped with a 3.8kWh battery pack, the Revuelto can run in complete electric mode for around 10 kilometres. Moreover, the V12 engine is capable of recharging the battery through the electric motors in just six minutes.

    Lamborghini Revuelto India launch and prices

    Lamborghini Left Side View

    The Lamborghini Revuelto could make its India debut in late 2023 and will likely cost around Rs. 8 to 10 crore.

