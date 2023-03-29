CarWale
    New car launches in India in April 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New car launches in India in April 2023

    A new calendar month is set to bring along a new set of cars and SUVs for the Indian automobile market. April 2023 has its own set of upcoming products that include two SUVs, a coupe SUV, an MPV, a small EV, and a four-door performance sedan. Let us learn more about these models and their arrival in India.

    Maruti Fronx

    One of the most anticipated launches from Maruti this year will be the Baleno-based Coupe SUV, the Fronx. While Maruti is yet to officially announce a launch date for the model, we expect the Fronx to be launched in India in the first week of the month.

    The new Fronx has currently accumulated over 15,500 bookings since its unveiling in January this year. The model will be offered with two powertrains including a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.2-litre NA petrol mill. Customers will be able to choose from five variants across eight colours.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel

    Toyota had previously stated that the Innova Crysta would make a comeback post the launch of the Innova Hycross. In January this year, the carmaker commenced bookings of the updated Crysta for Rs 50,000.

    Under the hood, the Innova Crysta will be powered by the same 2.4-litre diesel engine that develops 148bhp and 343Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a five-speed manual unit. The MPV, which has already begun arriving at dealerships, will also get minor cosmetic updates.

    MG Comet EV

    The MG Comet EV will be the second electric vehicle in the brand’s portfolio for India and will sit below the ZS EV. The exterior design of the model, which is based on the Wuling Air EV, has been revealed earlier this month. The small EV, which will be available in five colours, will rival the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

    Lamborghini Urus S

    The Lamborghini Urus S, which is essentially the luxury-oriented version of the Urus Performante, will make its debut in India on 13 April. The model will continue to source power from the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 generating 657bhp and 850Nm of torque.

    Compared to the Performante, the Urus S will get minor cosmetic tweaks, a revised suspension, and a new theme for the interiors. The model will also be offered with numerous customisation options via the brand’s Ad Personam division.

    Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch its most powerful AMG model in India next month. 11 April will mark the launch of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance in India. Compared to the standard AMG GT, the model gets minor tweaks inside out.

    Powering the AMG GT 53 S E Performance is a 639bhp, 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor pushing out 200bhp. The combined output will stand at 843bhp and 1400Nm of torque. The four-door sports coupe can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in a mere 2.9 seconds.

