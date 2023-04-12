CarWale
    Lamborghini Urus S to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Lamborghini Urus S to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The Urus S was unveiled in October 2022

    - The model will also get a hybrid derivative in the future

    Lamborghini is all set to introduce the Urus S in the country tomorrow. This will mark the India debut of the model approximately six months after the model was unveiled for global markets.

    At the heart of the Lamborghini Urus S is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor that produces a maximum power output of 657bhp and 850Nm of torque. Mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.5 seconds.

    The Urus S, unlike its performance-oriented sibling, the Performante, focuses on customisation and luxury factors. Take for example the ride, where the Urus S gets an air suspension setup, unlike the steel springs on the Performante. 

    A few notable highlights of the Lamborghini Urus S include tweaked front and rear bumpers, a revised bonnet with air vents, 23-inch alloy wheels, a dual-tone interior theme, and the Performante stitching pattern. Should customers feel the need to customize their car further, they can go ahead with the brand’s Ad Personam division.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Image
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Lamborghini Urus S to be launched in India tomorrow