Lamborghini Urus S to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Urus S was unveiled in October 2022

- The model will also get a hybrid derivative in the future

Lamborghini is all set to introduce the Urus S in the country tomorrow. This will mark the India debut of the model approximately six months after the model was unveiled for global markets.

At the heart of the Lamborghini Urus S is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor that produces a maximum power output of 657bhp and 850Nm of torque. Mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.5 seconds.

The Urus S, unlike its performance-oriented sibling, the Performante, focuses on customisation and luxury factors. Take for example the ride, where the Urus S gets an air suspension setup, unlike the steel springs on the Performante.

A few notable highlights of the Lamborghini Urus S include tweaked front and rear bumpers, a revised bonnet with air vents, 23-inch alloy wheels, a dual-tone interior theme, and the Performante stitching pattern. Should customers feel the need to customize their car further, they can go ahead with the brand’s Ad Personam division.