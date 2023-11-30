Lamborghini Urus PHEV goes testing at the Nurbugring

Urus PHEV will be introduced in 2024

India launch expected shortly after global debut

Lamborghini is currently testing an updated version of the Urus SUV ahead of its debut which has been confirmed to take place in 2024. New spy shots of the updated model from Nurburging reveal a slew of changes we can expect from the Italian marquee.

The Urus is currently sold in two variants: Performante and S, but will soon culminate into a single variant as a PHEV version. The test mule seen in the images here gets an updated fascia with tweaked LED headlamps and new LED DRLs, as well as a reworked front bumper. Elsewhere, we expect changes to arrive in the form of new wheels on either side and a set of revised taillights.

Under the hood, the Lamborghini Urus will soldier on with the twin-turbo V8 engine, albeit with electric assistance. Details are scarce at the moment, although it is expected to borrow the electric motor from the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-hybrid.

The engine from the German SUV generates an output of a combined output of 740bhp and 950Nm of torque, which is far higher compared to the combustion engine’s 666bhp and 850Nm of torque. Once launched, the Urus will go on to become the second hybrid offering from the house of Sant'agata Bolognese, with the first one being the soon-to-be-launched Revuelto.