Lamborghini Lanzador concept previews the brand’s first fully electric car

- The Lanzadaor has been unveiled at the 2023 Monterey Car Week

- Gets two electric motors; one on each axle

Automobili Lamborgini has revealed a new concept model at the 2023 Monterey Car Week. Known as the Lanzador, the 2+2 Gran Turismo will be the brand’s first all-electric model that will make its debut as a production car in 2028.

While the core technical details are kept under wraps, Lamborghini has confirmed that the production-spec Lanzador will get an electric motor on each axle, thus presenting the model with all-wheel-drive and offering e-torque vectoring. The model also promises a long range, although the specifics weren’t revealed. The power output will stand around the one-megawatt range, hinting at an output of approximately 1,341bhp. A few other notable features will include air suspension, rear-axle steering, and adaptive dampers among others.

Lanzador concept exterior design

The Lanzador is a high-riding GT car, even though it is said to sit four inches closer to the earth than the Urus. Up-front, it gets the signature sharp-looking LED headlamps and bumper, with the latter further boasting of a familiar detailed pattern on either side.

The side profile does not get the scissor doors, but instead, two conventional doors that could be stretched to four on the production model. Also up for offer is gloss black cladding all around and what seem to be 23-inch diamond-cut wheels.

Towards the rear, the sloping roofline ends with a ducktail spoiler and a set of Sian-inspired tri-unit LED taillights, separated by the Lamborghini lettering. Sitting further below is an aggressively designed end towards the lower section of the rear bumper.

Lamborghini Lanzador interiors

Inside, the Lanzador feels quite futuristic, and the signature traits including the Y-shaped design have been taken forward, with the latter making its presence on the centre console. We expect a sleeker steering wheel design, a new display for the passenger, and the engine start-stop button sitting below the dramatic missile-launch-like mechanism. The second row gets two captain seats, and sitting behind is a generous space for luggage and other stuff that the ideal customer might want to carry along.

Lamborghini’s future plans and electrification

While the all-electric Lanzador will arrive in 2028, the entire product range from the House of the Raging Bull will be electrified in one way or the other by the end of 2024. The V12 Aventador has been replaced by the hybrid Revuelto, and the Huracan successor with a hybrid powertrain has already been spotted testing. This leaves the Urus, which will also go down the same road over the next two years.