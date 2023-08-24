CarWale
    AD

    Lamborghini Lanzador concept previews the brand’s first fully electric car

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    138 Views
    Lamborghini Lanzador concept previews the brand’s first fully electric car

    - The Lanzadaor has been unveiled at the 2023 Monterey Car Week

    - Gets two electric motors; one on each axle

    Automobili Lamborgini has revealed a new concept model at the 2023 Monterey Car Week. Known as the Lanzador, the 2+2 Gran Turismo will be the brand’s first all-electric model that will make its debut as a production car in 2028.

    Lamborghini Urus S Front View

    While the core technical details are kept under wraps, Lamborghini has confirmed that the production-spec Lanzador will get an electric motor on each axle, thus presenting the model with all-wheel-drive and offering e-torque vectoring. The model also promises a long range, although the specifics weren’t revealed. The power output will stand around the one-megawatt range, hinting at an output of approximately 1,341bhp. A few other notable features will include air suspension, rear-axle steering, and adaptive dampers among others. 

    Lanzador concept exterior design

    Lamborghini Urus S Right Front Three Quarter

    The Lanzador is a high-riding GT car, even though it is said to sit four inches closer to the earth than the Urus. Up-front, it gets the signature sharp-looking LED headlamps and bumper, with the latter further boasting of a familiar detailed pattern on either side. 

    Lamborghini Urus S Right Side View

    The side profile does not get the scissor doors, but instead, two conventional doors that could be stretched to four on the production model. Also up for offer is gloss black cladding all around and what seem to be 23-inch diamond-cut wheels.

    Lamborghini Urus S Right Rear Three Quarter

    Towards the rear, the sloping roofline ends with a ducktail spoiler and a set of Sian-inspired tri-unit LED taillights, separated by the Lamborghini lettering. Sitting further below is an aggressively designed end towards the lower section of the rear bumper.

    Lamborghini Lanzador interiors

    Lamborghini Urus S Dashboard

    Inside, the Lanzador feels quite futuristic, and the signature traits including the Y-shaped design have been taken forward, with the latter making its presence on the centre console. We expect a sleeker steering wheel design, a new display for the passenger, and the engine start-stop button sitting below the dramatic missile-launch-like mechanism. The second row gets two captain seats, and sitting behind is a generous space for luggage and other stuff that the ideal customer might want to carry along.

    Lamborghini’s future plans and electrification

    Lamborghini Urus S Left Front Three Quarter

    While the all-electric Lanzador will arrive in 2028, the entire product range from the House of the Raging Bull will be electrified in one way or the other by the end of 2024. The V12 Aventador has been replaced by the hybrid Revuelto, and the Huracan successor with a hybrid powertrain has already been spotted testing. This leaves the Urus, which will also go down the same road over the next two years.

    Lamborghini Urus S Image
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    MG Motor India opens a new 2S facility in Trivandrum

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lamborghini Urus S Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    123154 Views
    829 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Elevate
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    Rs. 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
    Rs. 3.54 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lamborghini-Cars

    Lamborghini Urus S Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 4.93 Crore
    DelhiRs. 4.81 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    123154 Views
    829 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lamborghini Lanzador concept previews the brand’s first fully electric car