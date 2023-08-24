CarWale
    Tata Power collaborates with Zoomcar for charging solutions

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    472 Views
    Tata Power collaborates with Zoomcar for charging solutions

    - Tata EZ Charge stations are available across 350 cities

    - To promote widespread electric vehicle adoption

    Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL) has entered into an MoU with Zoomcar to promote extensive electric vehicle adoption and deliver a hassle-free, user-friendly charging experience to electric vehicle users across the country.

    Under this initiative, Tata Power’s EZ Charge points will reflect on the Zoomcar platform for the existing EV and Zoomcar customers. Currently, Tata Power has over 50,000 home chargers, 4370 public charging points, and 250 bus-charging point across 350 cities in India. 

    Tata EV Car Charging Input Plug

    Speaking on the collaboration, Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder, Zoomcar stated, “We are very excited to embark on this journey with Tata Power, leveraging their position as a leader in the field of EV charging.  At Zoomcar, we strive to be at the forefront of creating innovative solutions that can help shape the mobility industry. Our car-sharing platform is perfectly suited for electric vehicles and we expect to grow 50 per cent of our platform by 2025. This mutual partnership is poised to create a comprehensive ecosystem that fulfils the evolving needs of EV enthusiasts.”

    Commenting on the occasion, Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, “This collaboration with Zoomcar is another milestone in our journey to speed up the green mobility transition in the country. As India’s leading EV charging infrastructure provider, we are constantly collaborating with industry partners such as Zoomcar to develop a technologically advanced and robust EV ecosystem in the country.”

