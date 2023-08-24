MG Motor India opens a new 2S facility in Trivandrum

- MG Trivandrum Central has a showroom and a service facility

- The brand’s reach in the state currently stands at 19 touchpoints

New MG 2S facility in Trivandrum

MG Motor India has inaugurated a sales and service outlet for car buyers in the city of Trivandrum, known as MG Trivandrum Central. The showroom and workshop of the dealership are spread across an area of 5,500 and 25,000 square feet, respectively. This is the company’s 19th touchpoint in the state of Kerala, while the country-wide reach stands at 340+ touchpoints in 157 cities.

MG's sales in India since inception and new initiatives

Since its inception in India, MG has sold over 1.75 lakh units across the country. Further, MG has revealed that it is rolling out a 100-day customer campaign with offers including special pricing, exchange benefits, loyalty schemes, extended warranty, and service offers for new customers.

MG cars range and latest updates

Earlier this month, MG hiked the prices of the Gloster,Hector, and Hector Plus. The carmaker’s current portfolio in India includes the Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, ZS EV, Gloster, and the Comet EV.

MG spokesperson official comment

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, 'The year 2023 marks the momentous year for us as we commemorate a century of automotive excellence, our commitment to fortify our network stands unwavering. These few years have given us good headway, and we have established a robust sales and service network across the country, with 19 touchpoints in Kerala. Kerala offers a market potential for SUVs and EVs, and customers can experience all our products in these segments including the recently launched Comet EV, Gloster Blackstorm Edition, and ZS EV Exclusive Pro.'