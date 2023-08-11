MG Hector Plus now dearer by up to Rs. 61,000

MG Motor India has revised the prices of its Hector range in India. The three-row SUV, Hector Plus has received a price hike of up to Rs. 61,000. With this, the model currently ranges from Rs. 18 lakh to Rs. 23.78 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

MG Hector Plus variants and price hike

The Hector Plus can be had in six- and seven-seater configurations across Smart, Smart EX, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro variants. The diesel variants of the Smart Pro and Sharp Pro get expensive by Rs. 59,000 and Rs. 61,000, respectively. That said, all other variants in petrol and diesel guise receive a uniform price hike of Rs. 30,000.

Powertrain and specifications of Hector Plus SUV

Mechanically, the Hector Plus is equipped with two BS6 2.0-updated powertrain options – a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 141bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the latter generates 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The petrol motor is coupled with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. On the other hand, the oil burner is mated only to a six-speed manual gearbox.