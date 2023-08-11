CarWale
    AD

    Audi India commences bookings for the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    541 Views
    Audi India commences bookings for the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron
    • To be launched on 18 August, 2023 
    • Boasts a range of up to 600km on a single charge 

    Audi India has commenced bookings for the new Q8 e-tron and the Q8 Sportback e-tron in the country ahead of the official launch. Potential buyers can book the electric SUVs against a token amount of Rs. 5,00,000. Available across two body types – SUV and Sportback, the Q8 boasts a range of up to 600km on a single, fully charged battery. 

    Q8 e-tron engine, specifications, and performance

    Propelling the Q8 e-tron is a 114kWh battery pack that helps the motors to generate a combined power output of 408bhp and 664Nm of torque, and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just over 5.5 seconds. 

    Audi Q8 e-tron colours

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new Audi Q8 e-tron will be available in nine exterior paint schemes, namely Madeira Brown, Chronos Grey, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Soneira Red, Magnet Grey, Siam Beige, and Manhattan Grey. Moreover, customers can choose the interior theme from three different shades. These include Okapi Brown, Pearl Beige, and black. 

    Official statement

    Commenting on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India, said, “We are just a few days away from the launch of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron – our newest electric vehicles. These cars were launched globally only a few months ago and we could not be more excited to bring these to India within the same global cycle. We are bringing the very best for our customers – a new design, increased battery capacity, enhanced range that is best-in-segment, and a lot more features.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Altroz CNG mileage revealed

    Related News

    Top 5 upcoming launches in August 2023

    Top 5 upcoming launches in August 2023

    By Haji Chakralwale

    12 days ago

    Audi Q8 e-tron review to go live tomorrow

    Audi Q8 e-tron review to go live tomorrow

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    21 days ago

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi Q8 e-tron Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    youtube-icon
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5237 Views
    14 Likes
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    3025 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Thar.e
    Mahindra Thar.e

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up
    Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up

    Rs. 12.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q3
    Audi Q3
    Rs. 45.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4
    Audi A4
    Rs. 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A6
    Audi A6
    Rs. 50.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    youtube-icon
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5237 Views
    14 Likes
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    3025 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi India commences bookings for the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron