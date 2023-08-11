Audi India commences bookings for the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron

To be launched on 18 August, 2023

Boasts a range of up to 600km on a single charge

Audi India has commenced bookings for the new Q8 e-tron and the Q8 Sportback e-tron in the country ahead of the official launch. Potential buyers can book the electric SUVs against a token amount of Rs. 5,00,000. Available across two body types – SUV and Sportback, the Q8 boasts a range of up to 600km on a single, fully charged battery.

Q8 e-tron engine, specifications, and performance

Propelling the Q8 e-tron is a 114kWh battery pack that helps the motors to generate a combined power output of 408bhp and 664Nm of torque, and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just over 5.5 seconds.

The new Audi Q8 e-tron will be available in nine exterior paint schemes, namely Madeira Brown, Chronos Grey, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Soneira Red, Magnet Grey, Siam Beige, and Manhattan Grey. Moreover, customers can choose the interior theme from three different shades. These include Okapi Brown, Pearl Beige, and black.

Official statement

Commenting on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India, said, “We are just a few days away from the launch of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron – our newest electric vehicles. These cars were launched globally only a few months ago and we could not be more excited to bring these to India within the same global cycle. We are bringing the very best for our customers – a new design, increased battery capacity, enhanced range that is best-in-segment, and a lot more features.”