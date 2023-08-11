CarWale
    Tata Altroz CNG mileage revealed

    Jay Shah

    - Produces 72bhp and 103Nm of torque

    - Available with a manual gearbox across six variants

    A few months back, Tata Motors launched the Altroz CNG at a starting price of Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has revealed that the CNG Altroz has a claimed ARAI-certified mileage of 26.2km/kg. 

    Altroz CNG engine details

    Tata Altroz Open Boot/Trunk

    The Punch CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. In the CNG guise, the motor puts out 72bhp and 103Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Altroz CNG variants 

    Tata Altroz Right Rear Three Quarter

    The CNG version of the Altroz can be had in XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S), and XZ+ O (S). In addition to the standard features, the Altroz CNG benefits from an electric sunroof, cruise control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

    Tata CNG models

    Besides the Altroz CNG, three other models in the carmaker’s lineup are offered with CNG variants. These include the Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG, and Punch CNG. All models are equipped with the brand’s twin-cylinder technology.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC gathers over 1,500 bookings

    Tata Altroz Gallery

