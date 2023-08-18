CarWale
    Audi Q8 e-tron launched, prices in India start from Rs. 1.14 crore

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Audi Q8 e-tron launched, prices in India start from Rs. 1.14 crore
    • Available in two body styles
    • Gets a claimed range of up to 600km on a single charge 

    Last week Audi India commenced the bookings for the new Q8 e-tron and the Q8 Sportback e-tron for a token amount of Rs. 5,00,000. Now, the automaker has launched the models in the country with prices starting from Rs. 1.14 crore (ex-showroom). 

    Audi Q8 e-tron variants and colours

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Audi Q8 e-tron can be had in two body types – SUV and Sportback and across nine exterior and three interior shades. The exterior shades include Madeira Brown, Chronos Grey, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Soneira Red, Magnet Grey, Siam Beige, and Manhattan Grey. The interior theme, on the other hand, includes Okapi Brown, Pearl Beige, and black.

    Audi Q8 e-tron battery and specifications

    Dashboard

    The Audi Q8 e-tron is offered in two battery packs – a 95kWh and a 114kWh. The former is tuned to produce 340bhp and 664Nm of torque while the latter belts out 408bhp and the same amount of torque. Using a 170kW DC fast charger, the batteries can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes. This Audi returns a claimed range of up to 600km. 

    Audi Q8 e-tron prices

    VariantEx-showroom price
    Audi Q8 50 e-tron Rs. 1,13,70,000
    Audi Q8 50 Sportback e-tronRs. 1,18,20,000
    Audi Q8 55 e-tronRs. 1,26,10,000
    Audi Q8 55 Sportback e-tronRs. 1,30,60,000
    Audi Q8 e-tron Gallery

