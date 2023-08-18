Hyundai Venue Knight Edition launched; prices start from Rs. 10 lakh

Available in two powertrain options

Gets a dashcam with dual cameras

Hyundai India has launched the Knight Edition of the Venue in the country with prices starting from Rs. 9,99,990 (ex-showroom). This special edition of the SUV is based on the S(O) and SX(O) variants and can be had in two engine options. Now let us see how this edition of the SUV is different from its standard variant.

Venue Knight Edition feature highlights

In terms of styling, the special edition of the Venue sports a black front grille with the Hyundai logo, black painted roof rails with brass inserts, black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, body-coloured door handles, and a ‘Knight’ badge.

Inside, the cabin of the Venue Knight Edition comes wrapped in a black interior theme with brass inserts, a dashcam with dual cameras, sporty metal pedals, 3D floor mats, and black seat upholstery with brass highlights.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition colours

Customers can choose the special edition of the SUV from four monotone and one dual-tone colour option. The monotone shades include Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, and Fiery Red. Meanwhile, the dual-tone colour includes Fiery Red with Abyss Black.

Venue Knight Edition engine details

The Knight Edition of the Venue is offered in two engine options — a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former can be had in S(O) and SX variants with a manual transmission while the latter is solely offered in SX(O) variants across manual and automatic transmissions.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition prices