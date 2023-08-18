CarWale
    BREAKING! Tata Nexon facelift spied sans camouflage

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    11,612 Views
    BREAKING! Tata Nexon facelift spied sans camouflage

    - Nexon facelift prices in India to be announced in October 2023

    - Will get a revised exterior design and new features

    Nexon facelift unveil and launch timelines

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front Bumper

    Tata Motors is expected to unveil the Nexon facelift in India in September 2023, followed by its launch and price announcement that could take place in October, around the festive season. The model has now been spotted partly undisguised, revealing new details.

    2023 Tata Nexon new spy shots: What do they reveal?

    Tata Nexon Facelift Grille

    As seen in the new spy images, the facelifted Nexon will get a new fascia that will feature a new grille with a light bar, a split headlamp setup with LED DRLs on either side of the grille, a new vertically stacked headlight cluster, a new air intake, and camera on the new front bumper that will be integrated into a 360-degree setup.

    At the rear, the sub-four metre SUV will get a new bumper with black inserts, new LED tail lights, and a connected light bar on the boot lid. The side profile will also get a set of new 16-inch alloy wheels.

    Facelifted Nexon interior and features

    Tata Nexon Facelift Headlight

    The interior of the updated Nexon is expected to get a comprehensive update. The dashboard will be all-new and will house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with a screen, purple upholstery, a reworked centre console, and a new AC panel

    Upcoming Nexon facelift engine and specifications

    Tata Nexon Facelift Rear View

    Under the hood, the 2023 Nexon will carry on with the same 1.5-litre diesel engine. Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is likely to be replaced by a new powertrain that was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year.

    Image Source

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    Mahindra BE.05 EV partially revealed in production-ready form

    Tata Nexon Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Tata Nexon Facelift Right Front Three Quarter
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33496 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32982 Views
    148 Likes

