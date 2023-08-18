BREAKING! Tata Nexon facelift spied sans camouflage

- Nexon facelift prices in India to be announced in October 2023

- Will get a revised exterior design and new features

Nexon facelift unveil and launch timelines

Tata Motors is expected to unveil the Nexon facelift in India in September 2023, followed by its launch and price announcement that could take place in October, around the festive season. The model has now been spotted partly undisguised, revealing new details.

2023 Tata Nexon new spy shots: What do they reveal?

As seen in the new spy images, the facelifted Nexon will get a new fascia that will feature a new grille with a light bar, a split headlamp setup with LED DRLs on either side of the grille, a new vertically stacked headlight cluster, a new air intake, and camera on the new front bumper that will be integrated into a 360-degree setup.

At the rear, the sub-four metre SUV will get a new bumper with black inserts, new LED tail lights, and a connected light bar on the boot lid. The side profile will also get a set of new 16-inch alloy wheels.

Facelifted Nexon interior and features

The interior of the updated Nexon is expected to get a comprehensive update. The dashboard will be all-new and will house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with a screen, purple upholstery, a reworked centre console, and a new AC panel.

Upcoming Nexon facelift engine and specifications

Under the hood, the 2023 Nexon will carry on with the same 1.5-litre diesel engine. Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is likely to be replaced by a new powertrain that was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year.

