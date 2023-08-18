Mahindra BE.05 EV partially revealed in production-ready form

- The BE.05 will be launched in H2 2025

- Has already been spotted testing

Mahindra BE.05 EV unveiling and launch timelines

Mahindra revealed the BE.05 SUV concept in August last year. Now, the carmaker is scheduled to introduce the model in the market in October 2025. Ahead of its launch, the brand has released a set of images of the production-ready model that has already spotted testing in India.

What do the new BE.05 images reveal?

As seen in the new images, the production-ready Mahindra BE.05 will get a fixed glass panoramic sunroof at the top. Elsewhere, it features blacked-out ORVMs and A and B-pillars, a funky spoiler, a hood scoop, flush-fitting door handles, a sloping roof line, and what seems to be a ducktail spoiler on the tailgate.

BE.05 exterior design and interior details

On the outside, the BE.05 electric SUV is expected to receive segmented C-shaped LED DRLs, all-new front and rear bumpers, new multi-spoke alloy wheels, vertically stacked LED tail lights, an LED light bar on the boot lid, and faux skid plates.

Inside, the model is likely to come equipped with a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, electrically adjustable front seats, a freestanding fully digital instrument cluster, fabric door handles, and a floating centre console. The company has not revealed the technical specifications or the details of the battery pack yet.