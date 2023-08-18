CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra BE.05 EV partially revealed in production-ready form

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,940 Views
    Mahindra BE.05 EV partially revealed in production-ready form

    - The BE.05 will be launched in H2 2025

    - Has already been spotted testing

    Mahindra BE.05 EV unveiling and launch timelines

    Mahindra BE.05 Left Side View

    Mahindra revealed the BE.05 SUV concept in August last year. Now, the carmaker is scheduled to introduce the model in the market in October 2025. Ahead of its launch, the brand has released a set of images of the production-ready model that has already spotted testing in India.

    What do the new BE.05 images reveal?

    Mahindra BE.05 Sunroof/Moonroof

    As seen in the new images, the production-ready Mahindra BE.05 will get a fixed glass panoramic sunroof at the top. Elsewhere, it features blacked-out ORVMs and A and B-pillars, a funky spoiler, a hood scoop, flush-fitting door handles, a sloping roof line, and what seems to be a ducktail spoiler on the tailgate.

    BE.05 exterior design and interior details

    On the outside, the BE.05 electric SUV is expected to receive segmented C-shaped LED DRLs, all-new front and rear bumpers, new multi-spoke alloy wheels, vertically stacked LED tail lights, an LED light bar on the boot lid, and faux skid plates.

    Inside, the model is likely to come equipped with a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, electrically adjustable front seats, a freestanding fully digital instrument cluster, fabric door handles, and a floating centre console. The company has not revealed the technical specifications or the details of the battery pack yet.

    Mahindra BE.05 Image
    Mahindra BE.05
    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Audi Q8 e-tron to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra BE.05 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra BE.05 Right Front Three Quarter
    • Mahindra BE.05 Right Front Three Quarter
    • Mahindra BE.05 Left Rear Three Quarter
    • Mahindra BE.05 Left Side View
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6706 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8165 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar F-Type
    Rs. 99.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.84 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Ferrari 296 GTB
    Ferrari 296 GTB
    Rs. 5.40 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    Rs. 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 718
    Porsche 718
    Rs. 1.41 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6706 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8165 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra BE.05 EV partially revealed in production-ready form