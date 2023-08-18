Jaguar F-Pace and F-Type prices hiked in India

- F-Type is available with a 5.0-litre V8 engine

- Prices hiked by up to Rs. 1.85 lakh

Jaguar India has hiked the prices of the F-Pace and F-Type by up to Rs. 1.85 lakh. While the F-Pace SUV is available in two trim levels, the F-Type can be had in three variants. With the latest revision, the F-Pace and the F-Type start at Rs. 78.46 lakh and Rs. 99.98 lakh, respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom).

Listed below are the variant-wise new ex-showroom prices of the Jaguar F-Pace and F-Type:

F-Type variant Ex-showroom prices Coupe R-Dynamic 2.0 Rs. 99.98 lakh V8 Coupe R-Dynamic 5.0 Rs. 1.43 crore V8 Convertible R-Dynamic 5.0 Rs. 1.53 crore

F-Pace variant Ex-showroom prices S R-Dynamic 2.0 petrol Rs. 78.46 lakh S R-Dynamic 2.0 diesel Rs. 78.46 lakh

Powertrain and specifications

Under the hood, the F-Pace SUV comes equipped with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former is tuned to generate 247bhp and 365Nm of torque. On the other hand, the oil burner develops 201bhp and 430Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels.

Meanwhile, the performance two-door F-Type is available with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 5.0-litre V8 engine. The latter is capable of producing 444bhp and 580Nm of torque.