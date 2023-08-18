CarWale
    AD

    Jaguar F-Pace and F-Type prices hiked in India

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    510 Views
    Jaguar F-Pace and F-Type prices hiked in India

    - F-Type is available with a 5.0-litre V8 engine

    - Prices hiked by up to Rs. 1.85 lakh

    Jaguar India has hiked the prices of the F-Pace and F-Type by up to Rs. 1.85 lakh. While the F-Pace SUV is available in two trim levels, the F-Type can be had in three variants. With the latest revision, the F-Pace and the F-Type start at Rs. 78.46 lakh and Rs. 99.98 lakh, respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Listed below are the variant-wise new ex-showroom prices of the Jaguar F-Pace and F-Type:

    F-Type variantEx-showroom prices
    Coupe R-Dynamic 2.0Rs. 99.98 lakh
    V8 Coupe R-Dynamic 5.0Rs. 1.43 crore
    V8 Convertible R-Dynamic 5.0Rs. 1.53 crore
    F-Pace variantEx-showroom prices
    S R-Dynamic 2.0 petrolRs. 78.46 lakh
    S R-Dynamic 2.0 dieselRs. 78.46 lakh

    Powertrain and specifications 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the F-Pace SUV comes equipped with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former is tuned to generate 247bhp and 365Nm of torque. On the other hand, the oil burner develops 201bhp and 430Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the performance two-door F-Type is available with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 5.0-litre V8 engine. The latter is capable of producing 444bhp and 580Nm of torque. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Audi Q8 e-tron launched, prices in India start from Rs. 1.14 crore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jaguar F-Pace Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team11 Mar 2020
    6245 Views
    61 Likes
    New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much
    By CarWale Team09 Mar 2020
    96764 Views
    1548 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 15.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion

    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • jaguar-cars
    • other brands
    Jaguar F-Pace
    Jaguar F-Pace
    Rs. 78.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar F-Type
    Rs. 99.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar XF
    Jaguar XF
    Rs. 71.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jaguar-Cars

    Jaguar F-Pace Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 93.26 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 96.99 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 90.74 Lakh
    PuneRs. 93.26 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 96.98 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 85.99 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 94.64 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 90.70 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 86.95 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team11 Mar 2020
    6245 Views
    61 Likes
    New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much
    By CarWale Team09 Mar 2020
    96764 Views
    1548 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jaguar F-Pace and F-Type prices hiked in India