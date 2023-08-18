CarWale
    Renault Showroom on Wheels launched in Maharashtra

    Ninad Ambre

    Renault Showroom on Wheels launched in Maharashtra

    - Mobile extension of Renault showrooms

    - Enhances reach to rural areas

    Renault India has brought the Showroom on Wheels initiative to Maharashtra. It is part of its Experience Days campaign launched in India.

    What is Renault Showroom on Wheels?

    The Showroom on Wheels sales campaign serves as a mobile extension of Renault’s showrooms. It offers potential customers the opportunity to explore and experience the latest Renault vehicles closer to their location. The carmaker's focus is on its H1 - Human First strategy. It aims to send this Showroom on Wheels to more locations, including Tier 3 and 4 markets.

    What does Renault Showroom on Wheels comprise?

    As seen in the pictures, the automaker wants to bring in the entire showroom experience through this setup. It includes a truck on which a Renault car is on display. This space also comprises an accessories section. With this, Renault aims for a better reach and experience.

    Plan for Renault Showroom on Wheels

    The carmaker plans to extend this initiative to 625 locations across 304 districts in India. Apart from providing a test drive of the latest Renault offerings and a display of cars and accessories, many finance options will also be offered through a dealer principal. For buyers, the Showroom on Wheels will have on-spot bookings as well.

