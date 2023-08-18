CarWale
    BYD files trademark for 2 new names

    Jay Shah

    BYD files trademark for 2 new names

    - Trademark application filed for Seagull and Sea Lion nameplates

    - BYD Sealelectric sedan likely to debut in the coming months

    BYD India has trademarked two new nameplates hinting that the EV-maker might introduce new models in the country. The applications for ‘Seagull’ and ‘Sea Lion’ names have been filed. The former is a compact hatchback whereas the latter is expected to be an electric SUV that has been spotted testing on foreign shores.

    BYD Seagull and Sea Lion

    Spotted testing abroad, the Sea Lion will be a mid-size SUV with a sloping roofline, a pronounced rear spoiler, and a rotating touchscreen infotainment system that is likely to be 15.6-inch in size. 

    BYD Seal Left Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the Seagull is already on sale in international markets. The electric hatchback is powered by a front-mounted electric motor that sources its juice from 30kWh and 38kWh battery packs. With a claimed range of up to 405km, the Seagull measures almost 3.8 metres in length and has a wheelbase of 2,500mm. If launched in India, it will be a rival to the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3

    BYD Seal Front View

    BYD cars in India

    BYD currently retails two EVs in India – the e6 and Atto 3. While the e6 is an electric MPV, the Atto 3 is positioned higher and is an electric SUV that rivals the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Atto 3 has a price tag of Rs. 34 lakh (ex-showroom) and sources its power from a 60.48kWh floor-placed battery pack along with a claimed ARAI-tested range of 521km. 

    Upcoming BYD EVs

    Right Front Three Quarter

    At the Auto Expo 2023, BYD showcased the Seal electric sedan. The EV is already on sale in other international markets and is offered with 61.4 and 82.5kWh battery packs. With a claimed electric range of up to 700km on a single charge, the Seal also claims a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 3.8 seconds. 

    The Seal is likely to make its India debut in the second half of FY2023-24. 

    BYD Seal Image
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
