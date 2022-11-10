CarWale
    Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 — Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    If you are aware of JaguarLand Rover (JLR) India bringing in special editions of its cars, you'd be familiar with the latest Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988. If not, we'll detail its specifications through this picture gallery. After all, the name 'Edition 1988' name pays tribute to the racing success of the World Sports-Prototype Championship-winning XJR-9 in 1988, of course.

    Appearance-wise, the biggest change on the F-Face SVR is its exterior colour. It is finished in the Midnight Amethyst Gloss paint theme and features Sunset Gold Satin detailing.

    The same detailing can be seen inside with an exclusive ‘One of 394’ SV Bespoke commission graphic. Customers can also opt to have Champagne Gold Satin 22-inch forged alloy wheels.

    Most interestingly, only 394 units of the Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 will be produced for the entire world! JLR India has already started taking orders for this limited-edition model.

