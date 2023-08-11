Tata Punch CNG starts arriving at dealerships

Prices in India start from Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.9km/kg

Last week, Tata Motors launched the CNG version of the Punch in the country with prices starting from Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch CNG is offered in five variants, namely Pure, Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle S. Now, the manufacturer has commenced the dispatches of the SUV to its dealerships in India.

Tata Punch CNG mileage and engine

At the heart of the Punch CNG is a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that generates 84bhp and 113Nm of torque in the petrol mode. When switched to the CNG mode, the same engine produces 72bhp and 103Nm of torque and returns a claimed mileage of 26.9km/kg. The transmission duties are solely handled by a five-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Punch CNG prices

Variants Ex-showroom prices Pure Rs. 7.10 lakh Adventure Rs. 7.85 lakh Adventure Rhythm Rs. 8.20 lakh Accomplished Rs. 8.85 lakh Accomplished Dazzle S Rs. 9.68 lakh

