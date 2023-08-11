CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor name trademarked in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor name trademarked in India

    - Toyota’s version of the Fronx could be called the Urban Cruiser Taisor

    - Expected to be launched in the coming months

    Toyota India applies for a new trademark

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Front View

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has applied for a new trademark of the name ‘Urban Cruiser Taisor’. While official details remain scarce, this could be Toyota’s version of the Maruti Fronx launched in India earlier this year. Earlier this week, the brand unveiled the rebadged version of the Ertiga for India, called the Rumion.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: What to expect?

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Left Side View

    Like its previously cross-badged products, the Toyota Taisor is expected to differentiate itself from the Fronx with a set of tweaked front and rear bumpers, a revised lighting setup, and new alloy wheels on both sides. Changes to the interior could be limited to new upholstery and Toyota badging replacing the Suzuki logos all around.

    Toyota Taisor engine and specifications

    Powertrain options on the 2023 Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor could include the 1.2-litre NA petrol motor mated with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. There is also likely to be a 1.0-litre, BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter unit. Toyota is also expected to bring along the CNG versions at launch.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
