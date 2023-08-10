EXCLUSIVE! MG Gloster gets expensive by up to Rs. 6.20 lakh

- Gloster witnesses a massive price increase

- Prices revised for select variants

MG Gloster price hike

MG Motor India has increased the prices of the Gloster SUV by up to Rs 6.20 lakh. The new prices, which are applicable with immediate effect, result in the prices of the entry-level model now starting at Rs. 38.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Gloster variant-wise price revisions

The base-spec Sharp 7S 2.0 Turbo 2WD variant of the Gloster witnesses the most significant price hike of Rs. 6.20 lakh. The Savvy 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD variants in the six-seat and seven-seat guise have become dearer by Rs. 1.38 lakh, while the 2WD versions now command a premium of Rs. 1.34 lakh.

MG Gloster latest updates

In May this year, MG introduced the Gloster Blackstorm Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 40.30 lakh. Around the same time, the brand discontinued the entry-level Super variant from the Gloster line-up.