    EXCLUSIVE! MG Gloster gets expensive by up to Rs. 6.20 lakh

    EXCLUSIVE! MG Gloster gets expensive by up to Rs. 6.20 lakh

    - Gloster witnesses a massive price increase

    - Prices revised for select variants

    MG Gloster price hike

    MG Motor India has increased the prices of the Gloster SUV by up to Rs 6.20 lakh. The new prices, which are applicable with immediate effect, result in the prices of the entry-level model now starting at Rs. 38.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Gloster variant-wise price revisions

    MG Gloster Front View

    The base-spec Sharp 7S 2.0 Turbo 2WD variant of the Gloster witnesses the most significant price hike of Rs. 6.20 lakh. The Savvy 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD variants in the six-seat and seven-seat guise have become dearer by Rs. 1.38 lakh, while the 2WD versions now command a premium of Rs. 1.34 lakh.

    MG Gloster latest updates

    MG Gloster Left Rear Three Quarter

    In May this year, MG introduced the Gloster Blackstorm Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 40.30 lakh. Around the same time, the brand discontinued the entry-level Super variant from the Gloster line-up.

    MG Gloster Image
    MG Gloster
    Rs. 38.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
