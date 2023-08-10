CarWale
    Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions launched – top feature highlights

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions launched – top feature highlights

    Hyundai India launched the Adventure Editions of the Creta and the Alcazar in India on 7 August, 2023. The prices for the special editions of the SUVs start from Rs. 15.17 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 21.23 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Now, let us understand the top feature highlights along with the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Adventure Editions of the Creta and the Alcazar. 

    Exterior

    Grille

    With the special edition, both the Creta and the Alcazar get some common cosmetic changes. These include a blacked-out front grille and the Hyundai logo, sporty black alloy wheels with red brake callipers, black ORVMs, and black door cladding. Moreover, they also sport black roof-rails, black skid pillars, blacked-out C-pillars, and an ‘Adventure’ badge on the front fender. 

    Black interior theme

    Dashboard

    Inside, both the special edition SUVs come wrapped in an all-black cabin theme with sage green inserts, new black and green seat upholstery, 3D floor mats, and metal pedals. 

    Dashcam with dual cameras

    Dashcam

    Like the recently launched Hyundai Exter, the Adventure Editions of the Creta and the Alcazar have debuted with a dashcam with dual cameras. It gets a 2.31-inch HD display with three different modes of recording videos that include normal recording, event or incident recording, and timelapse video. 

    Engine and Powertrain

    Under the hood, the Creta Adventure Edition is offered in a 1.5-litre petrol engine, while the Alcazar Adventure Edition can be had in a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by manual and automatic gearboxes.

    Colour options

    Left Side View

    Customers can have the Adventure Editions of the two SUVs in four monotone and three dual-tone colour options. The monotone shades include Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and the new Ranger Khaki. The dual-tone options, on the other hand, include Atlas White, the new Ranger Khaki, and Titan Grey — all three are available with Abyss Black.

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new special editions of the SUVs:

                    Creta Adventure Edition variants       Ex-showroom prices
    Creta 1.5 petrol MT SXRs. 15.17 lakh
    Creta 1.5 petrol IVT SX(O)Rs. 17.89 lakh
    Alcazar Adventure Edition variantsEx-showroom prices
    Alcazar 1.5 turbo-petrol MT PlatinumRs. 19.04 lakh
    Alcazar 1.5 turbo-petrol DCT Signature(O)Rs. 20.64 lakh
    Alcazar 1.5 diesel MT PlatinumRs. 20 lakh
    Alcazar 1.5 diesel MT Signature(O)Rs. 21.23 lakh
    EXCLUSIVE! MG Gloster gets expensive by up to Rs. 6.20 lakh

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.90 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.63 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.66 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.97 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.42 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.31 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.27 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.04 Lakh

