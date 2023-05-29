CarWale
    MG Gloster Blackstorm edition launched; prices in India starts at Rs. 40.30 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    MG Gloster Blackstorm edition launched; prices in India starts at Rs. 40.30 lakh

    - Available with 2WD and 4WD configurations

    - Mechanically remains unchanged

    MG Motor has launched a new Blackstorm edition of the Gloster in India at Rs. 40.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This new special edition is available with 2WD and 4WD configurations in six- and seven-seater guise. It offers cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior of the Gloster SUV.

    On the outside, the Gloster Blackstorm edition stands out from the standard variants with the Metal Black paint scheme with red accents in various places. The front and rear skid plates, ORVMs, door panels, and headlight clusters get the red garnish treatment. Then there’s ‘Blackstorm’ badging on the front fenders along with the 'Gloster' lettering on the tailgate which is finished in black paint. What gets a completely new design is the blacked-out front grille, which now gets a hexagonal mesh pattern instead of the chrome slat on the standard trim. Other elements like the alloy wheels, roof rails, smoked taillights, window and fog lamp surrounds are masked in a black hue.

    The dark theme is carried over inside the cabin as well, the dashboard and upholstery are now finished in black with red accents, instead of the standard black and tan brown theme. The bold red hue is seen on the dashboard and centre console buttons, steering wheel, floor mats, door pads, stitching on seat upholstery and ambient lighting.

    Under the hood, it is powered by the same BS6 Phase 2-updated 2.0-litre diesel engine with turbo and twin-turbo options. Both engine options get an eight-speed automatic transmission. Of the two powertrains, the twin-turbo variant also has a 4WD configuration.

    Listed below are the ex-showroom prices of the Gloster Blackstorm edition:

    Blackstorm six-seater 2WD – Rs. 40.30 lakh

    Blackstorm seven-seater 2WD – Rs. 40.30 lakh

    Blackstorm six-seater 4WD – Rs. 43.08 lakh

    Blackstorm seven-seater 4WD – Rs. 43.08 lakh

    MG Gloster Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 39.52 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 40.70 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 38.88 Lakh
    PuneRs. 39.76 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 40.63 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 36.72 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 39.67 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 38.03 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 37.34 Lakh

