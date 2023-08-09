Tata Motors registers domestic sales of 47,628 units in July 2023

Registered cumulative sales of 80,633 units

Total sales declined by 1.4 per cent

In July 2023, Tata Motors retailed a total of 80,633 units as compared to 81,790 units during the same period last year. This includes sales of 47,689 units of passenger vehicles in domestic and international markets and 32,944 units of commercial vehicles.

Tata Punch CNG launched

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Tata Motors launched the much-awaited Punch CNG in the country. Available in five different trims, the prices of the CNG SUV start from Rs. 7.10 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 9.68 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom)

Tata’s upcoming cars in India

Apart from this, the automaker is also working on the facelift versions of the Nexon, Safari, and the Harrier. Moreover, the ICE and EV versions of the Curvv and the Sierra are also expected to be launched soon in the Indian market.