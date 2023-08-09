Tata Punch EV to be launched in India in November 2023

- Likely to get more features than the standard Punch

- Could get a two-spoke steering wheel and a circular drive selector

How will the Tata Punch EV look?

Like all other Tata EVs, the Punch will look identical to the standard Punch. It will share a majority of its body panels, alloy wheel design, and even the dimensions with it. However, to distinguish it from its vanilla version, the Punch EV will sports ‘EV’ badges inside out. Since the Punch is based on the automaker’s ALFA platform, the electrified iteration will not require significant modifications to it.

What features will the Punch EV get?

Like the petrol-powered Punch, the EV model will be equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, and even a two-spoke steering wheel. The biggest update however will be the redesigned centre console where the conventional gear lever will be replaced by a rotary drive selector. Also, as seen in the recent spy pictures, the electric Punch could also get a 360-degree camera.

Tata Punch EV battery pack details and specifications

While Tata has not specified the exact battery pack details and specifications, we believe that the electric hatchback will be powered by the brand’s Ziptron technology. It comprises of a liquid-cooled battery and a permanent magnet synchronous motor transmitting power to the front wheels.

Punch EV rivals

When launched in the coming months, the Punch EV will be the direct rival to the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.