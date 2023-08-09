What's new in the 2023 Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG models?

- Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG models updated

- Get newly designed CNG tanks

2023 Tata Tiago and Tigor updates

Tata Motors recently introduced its new twin-cylinder CNG setup in the Tiago hatchback and the Tigor sedan. These models have already been launched, with the Tiago CNG priced at Rs. 6.55 lakh and the Tigor CNG costing Rs. 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker now has four models in its CNG line-up with this new twin-cylinder technology, including the Altroz and Punch. Here's what's new in the Tiago and Tigor CNG vehicles.

New cylinder setup on the Tata Tiago and Tigor models

The only addition on both models is the new twin-cylinder setup which we first saw on the Altroz CNG. Previously, there was a single 60-litre cylinder in the boot, and the carmaker has redesigned this setup. Now, there are two symmetrical cylinders packaged under the boot floor rather than on it.

Increased boot space in the Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG now

Tata Motors has not specified the boot space capacity in the new models. With the older setup, the Tiago's boot space was limited to 80 litres. Similarly, the Tigor CNG had 205 litres of boot space. However, with the new setup, the boot space has increased.

Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG powertrain specifications

Both the Tiago and Tigor CNG continue to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. In petrol mode, its power output is rated at 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. On the other hand, in the CNG mode, it produces 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque.