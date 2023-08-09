Exclusive: Tata Altroz prices in India revised; select variants discontinued

- Altroz gets a price hike for select variants

- Eight variants were discontinued last month

Tata Altroz starting price in India

The Tata Altroz is priced in India from Rs. 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the carmaker has revised the prices for select variants, while also discontinuing a few variants from the variant line-up. Let us take a closer look at the updates.

Altroz variant and price revision

Tata Motors has discontinued the XE Plus Diesel, XT Petrol Dark Edition, and the XTA Petrol Dark Edition variants in the Altroz range. At the same time, the prices of the XM Petrol and XM(S) variants have been reduced by Rs. 100, while the XM+ Petrol and XM+ (S) receive an upward revision of Rs. 10,000. The XT Petrol variant has also become dearer by Rs. 8,000.

Tata Altroz latest updates

Last month, Tata Motors discontinued as many as eight variants in the Altroz range. Around the same time, the Indian carmaker revised the feature list for the base variant of the model and introduced new mid-spec variants.