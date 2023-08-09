Hyundai Exter gathers over 50,000 bookings

- It was launched in India on 10 July, 2023

- Available in seven variants

The Hyundai Exter achieved a new milestone by registering over 50,000 bookings in just 30 days of the launch. The model was introduced in India on 10 July, 2023 at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, the carmaker sold 7,000 units of Exter SUV in July this year.

Variants and powertrain of Hyundai Exter

The SUV can be had in seven variants, namely, EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. It comes equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine capable of producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Additionally, select variants also get an option of a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Hyundai Exter feature list

The Exter comes loaded with many segment-first features like six airbags as standard, footwell lighting, metal pedals, paddle shifters, voice-enabled sunroof, dual dash camera, and a wireless charger. Also on offer are features such as a digital instrument cluster with multiple language support, on-board navigation system, ambient sound function, burglar alarm, three-point seat belts, hill assist control, and vehicle stability management.

Official statement on the achievement

Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “With Hyundai Exter, we have continued our pursuit of democratizing advanced technology, superior quality, next-gen features, safety and comfort for customers. This SUV has redefined benchmarks in the country and offers customers superior safety with 6 Airbags as standard and ESC, VSM, HAC available across all trims as option. The response to Exter is euphoric, so much so that the bookings have zoomed from 10,000 pre-launch to 50,000 plus in less than 30 days of launch. What is also interesting to witness is that the trims with sunroof constitute more than 75 per cent of total bookings signaling a big thumbs up from the customers for the segment raising benchmark features introduced in the EXTER. HMIL would like to sincerely thank our customers for their trust and love for Hyundai Exter and we are confident that the Hyundai SUV Life will continue to elevate their aspirations.”