    India-bound 2024 Mercedes-AMG AMG GT debuts with 2+2 seats

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    India-bound 2024 Mercedes-AMG AMG GT debuts with 2+2 seats
    • Gets a new MBUX screen 
    • Available in 63 and 55 AMG versions 

    Mercedes-Benz has officially revealed the second generation of the AMG GT line-up. The flagship AMG coupe now comes as a 2+2 with a revamped cabin and an extensive nip and tuck on the outside.  

    2024 AMG GT Exterior 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Styling updates to the 2024 AMG GT includes a new shape to the headlamps and a larger grille upfront. At the back, the tail lamps are now connected across the tail and carry the EQ-like sleek segmented lighting signature. There’re the usual blacked-out integrated diffuser and exhaust tips seen at the back along with a subtle wing. 

    The overall silhouette of the AMG GT remains instantly recognisable and doesn’t deviate much despite the added rear seats. 

    2024 AMG GT Interior 

    Dashboard

    On the inside, the revamped cabin now gets the bigger 11.9-inch MBUX screen stacked on the centre console. It’s combined with an all-digital driver’s display sitting behind the AMG-spec steering wheel. This driver’s display also gets a 3D effect on its interface.  

    Second Row Seats

    The 2+2 seats can accommodate people up to 1.5 metres (4.9 feet) in height, says Mercedes. The rear seats also have split folding which also liberate luggage space when folded down. And the sports seat also gets Alcantara upholstery.  

    2024 AMG GT specification 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The MY2024 AMG GT got two specifications at the time of unveil with 4Matic AWD configuration. Both use the familiar 4.0-litre biturbo V8 making 465bhp and 700Nm in 55 AMG guise and 577bhp and 800Nm in the range-topping 63 AMG guise. The latter has a 0-100kmph time of 3.1 seconds and will hit a top speed of 312kmph.  

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The engine is paired with the new wet MCT 9G start-off clutch instead of the older torque converter. There’s an electronically controlled limited-slip differential and rear wheel steering in terms of hardware. The pair also gets AMG spec discs with sports suspension and adaptive shock absorbers which can lift up the nose by 30mm.  

    India-debut of AMG GT 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    We expect the updated AMG GT to arrive in India either before the end of 2023 or sometime next year.  

    Renault India announces special Onam offers

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC Plus Gallery

