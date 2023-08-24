CarWale
    Renault India announces special Onam offers

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Renault India announces special Onam offers

    - Limited-period discounts valid up to 31 August

    - Avail benefits of up to Rs. 75,000

    Renault India special discounts

    Renault India has announced exclusive festive offers on the occasion of Onam. Customers can avail of discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 75,000 on its cars across Kerala. Further, there are loyalty benefits for existing Renault customers.

    Renault Onam offers timeline

    Front View

    The limited-period discounts will be applicable on the entire range, including the Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber up to 31 August. As part of the celebration, a Renault dealership in Kerala delivered as many as 200 vehicles in a single day. The carmaker recently introduced a Showroom On Wheels initiative across the country, and we had the opportunity to sample the same in Mumbai.

    Official spokesperson comment

    Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Renault India, said, 'Onam is a festival that resonates with the spirit of togetherness and celebration. At Renault, we believe in becoming an integral part of our customers' joyful moments. The remarkable achievement of our dealer, who delivered 200 vehicles in a single day, is a testament to our brand's strength and our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our customers. With our special festive offers, we aim to add more delight to this festive season and bring our customers closer to their dream of owning a Renault vehicle.”

