Renault Experience days at a glance with the Triber, Kwid, and Kiger

- Showroom on wheels introduced by Renault

- New campaign also includes a workshop on wheels

Renault India recently introduced its new campaign that aims to benefit potential customers. The carmaker plans to commence the services of ‘Showroom on Wheels’ in India at 625 locations across 26 states and three union territories. Currently, it's covering 31 areas in Maharashtra, and here are some pictures from the event.

Renault Showroom on Wheels experience

It is a portable showroom with a customised truck to house either the Kwid, Triber, or Kiger. This interactive display of a Renault car also includes an accessories section.

This initiative is a part of the Renault Experience Days and will also provide prospective customers with an on-spot test drive. Then, there are booking and car finance options too, making it a one-stop solution.

Renault Workshop on Wheels

Renault India also announced that it has expanded its physical network to more than 450 showrooms and 500 service outlets under its 'Project Vistaar'. This includes ‘Workshop on Wheels’ at 230 locations.

The ‘Workshop on Wheels’ initiative brings maintenance and service of a Renault vehicle to a customer's doorstep. Properly equipped vans, pick-ups, and even two-wheelers have been assigned for this task.