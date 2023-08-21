CarWale
    AD

    Tata Motors to attack Hyundai Creta with a two-prong strategy

    Authors Image

    Vikrant Singh

    1,762 Views
    Tata Motors to attack Hyundai Creta with a two-prong strategy

    Tata Motors is late to the 4.3-metre or compact SUV party. The likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are already ruling the roost. So, to combat an unfavourable market scenario, Tata will come all guns blazing with two potent compact SUVs that promise to cover the bases and plug the gaps. 

    The two-prong approach

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Curvv will be the first of the two SUVs to enter the fray. The Curvv will be launched as an EV first. It will then come with an ICE powertrain soon after. It will cater to buyers looking at something younger, sportier, and visually captivating. The Curvv will also be the first coupe SUV in the 4.3-metre class. We expect it to cost between Rs 10 to 15 lakh ex-showroom, for the petrol-powered versions. The electric versions would breach the Rs 20 lakh price point.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The second SUV to take the fight to the Koreans and the Japanese in the compact SUV class will be the Tata Sierra. The Sierra too will come with both electric and ICE powertrain options. Now, while the Curvv will appeal to the young-at-heart, fashionable, and extrovert crowd, the Sierra will cater to the more traditional SUV buyer. With its squarish and practical design, things like space, ingress and egress, and ease of driving will take precedence in the Sierra. It should, therefore, appeal to those who want a no-nonsense family SUV. 

    It will also have the added advantage of nostalgia for some of the older prospective customers.  

    Two beats one 

    The choice of going with two SUVs instead of one, in what is already a crowded market segment, is a smart one by Tata Motors. It won’t be easy to draw customers away from the Creta or the Grand Vitara. But, it would have been twice as difficult if Tata had chosen to offer the same, segment-standard recipe for its compact SUV as well. But, having two distinctly different propositions in the same segment to cater to different buyers’ needs and wants, gives Tata Motors a much higher chance at success. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Furthermore, even though the Curvv and Sierra will sport completely different designs, the two SUVs will still share quite a few components under the skin. The two will share powertrains along with mechanicals like suspension, brakes, and the underlying technology that drives them. And therefore, there will be significant savings in terms of costs. We expect the Curvv and Sierra duo to bring in new customers into the compact SUV fold besides eating into some of the sales of the incumbents. 

    Launch details

    The Tata Curvv will be launched in the first half of FY24 while we expect the Sierra to come towards the end of the same financial year.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Nexon facelift interiors leaked; reveals key features and details

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Curvv EV Concept Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33498 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32991 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 15.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Elevate
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion

    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 15.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33498 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32991 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors to attack Hyundai Creta with a two-prong strategy