    Tata Nexon facelift interiors leaked; reveals key features and details

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon facelift interiors leaked; reveals key features and details

    - Nexon facelift prices in India to be announced by October

    - Will get a comprehensive update inside out

    Tata Nexon facelift unveiling and launch timelines

    Tata Motors is set to introduce the 2023 Nexon in the country by October this year. The model is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming weeks, and ahead of the reveal, the interiors of the updated sub-four metre SUV have been leaked on the web.

    2023 Tata Nexon interior leaked

    Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

    As seen in the leaked image, the facelifted Tata Nexon will feature a dual-tone interior theme. The dashboard, which is all-new, will house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument console. The new two-spoke, flat-bottom, multifunction steering wheel is borrowed from the Curvv concept.  The centre console has been given a revamp too, and now gets a new HVAC control panel and a new gear lever, while the AC vents design and the rotary gear knob for the drive modes have been carried over from the outgoing version. The seats are likely to have been reworked too.

    Facelifted Tata Nexon exterior design

    Tata Nexon Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Recent spy shots revealed key details of the Nexon facelift’s exterior design. The Maruti Brezza rival will get a new grille, a new split headlamp setup, a revised air dam, new front and rear bumpers, new LED tail lights, and an LED light bar on the boot lid.

    Upcoming Nexon facelift engine and specifications

    Tata Nexon Facelift AC Controls

    Tata Motors has not revealed the technical specifications of the Nexon facelift yet, although we expected the 1.5-litre diesel engine to be carried over from its predecessor. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is expected to make way for a new unit with a higher output that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

    Image Source

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Venue prices hiked by Rs. 5,300

