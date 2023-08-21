Hyundai Venue prices hiked by Rs. 5,300

Hyundai Motor India launched the 2023 Venue in the country at Rs. 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has announced a price hike for its sub-four-metre SUV. With this revision, the base E variant of the Venue has become dearer by up to Rs. 5,300, while the prices of the other variants remain unchanged.

Hyundai Venue variants and colours

The five-seater SUV is offered in six different trims, namely E, S, S+, S(O), SX, and SX(O). Customers can choose the Venue from six monotone and one dual-tone colour. The monotone shades include Fiery Red, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, and Polar White. The dual-tone, on the other hand, is solely available in Fiery Red with a black roof.

Powertrain and specifications of Hyundai Venue

Under the hood, the Venue can be had in three engine powertrain options. First up is a 1.2-litre NA petrol, next is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill, and the last one is a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and an iMT unit.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition launched

Last week, the car marque launched the Knight Edition of the Venue in India with prices starting from Rs. 9,99,990 (ex-showroom). This special edition of the SUV is based on the S, S(O), and SX(O) variants and can be had in two engine options. We have already detailed the top five things you should know about the Venue Knight Edition.