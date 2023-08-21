CarWale
    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Top 5 highlights

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Top 5 highlights

    - Venue Knight Edition prices in India start at Rs. 10 lakh

    - Available in two variants

    Hyundailaunched the Venue Knight Edition in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition version is available in two variants across two engine options and five colours. Let us now have a look at the top five highlights of the model.

    Blacked-out elements

    The Venue, which is the second car in the Hyundai line-up after the Creta to get a Knight Edition version, features multiple blacked-out elements. These include the front grille, the front logo, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, alloy wheels, wheel covers (lower variant), and front and rear skid plates. The rear logo and Venue emblem get a dark chrome finish.

    Brass highlights

    Hyundai has given the Venue Knight Edition brass-coloured inserts for the front and rear bumper, front wheels, and roof rails. Also up for offer are red brake calipers on the front axle. 

    Dual dash cam

    Hyundai introduced a dash cam with dual cameras with the Exter B-SUV earlier this year. This feature is currently offered only with the latter, as well as the Adventure Editions of the Creta and the Alcazar. Thus, the Venue Knight Edition has become the fourth offering from the brand with this safety feature.

    All-black interior theme

    The black theme is carried over inside too, and the dashboard and upholstery are all finished in a shade of black. There are brass-coloured inserts all around, a highlight that is given to the seats as well.

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    A few other notable elements that distinguish the Venue Knight Edition from the standard versions include metal pedals, new floor mats, and an auto-dimming IRVM. Customers can choose from the 1.2-litre NA petrol motor and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the SX and SX(O) variants. 

    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
