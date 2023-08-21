Mahindra XUV300 W2 variant reaches dealerships

- Prices in India start at Rs. 7.99 lakh

- It was launched on 10 August, 2023

Mahindra India recently revised the variant list of its entry-level SUV, the XUV300. The model has become more affordable with the introduction of a new base-spec W2 trim priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, post its launch, the new variant of the XUV300 has started reaching dealerships across the country.

Powertrain of the updated XUV300

The updated XUV300 can be had in five variants – W2, W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O). In terms of powertrain, the SUV comes equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine. All engines are BS6 2.0-compliant and come mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes. Moreover, along with the W2 variant, the carmaker also introduced a new W4 TurboSport variant at a price tag of Rs. 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV300 W2 variant feature list

As for its features, the new entry-level variant of the XUV300 comes loaded with LED taillights, ABS with EBD, dual airbags, all four disc brakes, ISOFIX, central locking, rear parking sensors, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and front and rear power windows.

Exterior paint options of the Mahindra XUV300

Colour options of the XUV300 include Pearl White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, Aquamarine, Dark Grey, and D Sat Silver. Meanwhile, the former two can also be had with a dual-tone finish.

