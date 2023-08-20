Hyundai Venue Knight Edition launched – Now in pictures

Hyundai Motors recently launched the Knight Edition of the Venue in the country with prices starting from Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the second SUV from the brand to get a Knight Edition after the Creta. Available in three variants across two powertrain options, this special edition gets a completely blacked-out exterior. Let us take a detailed look at the Venue Knight Edition through some pictures.

Front Grille

Upfront, the Knight Edition of the Venue gets a blacked-out Hyundai logo and front grille with brass-coloured inserts on the front and rear bumpers.

Black alloy wheels

Other exterior highlights include complete black alloy wheels with red front brake calipers.

Knight badge

To differentiate the Knight Edition of the Venue from the standard version, this special edition of the SUV gets a ‘Knight’ badge on its front fender and tailgate.

Blacked-out interior

Moving on to the interior, the SUV gets a black interior with brass-coloured inserts, black seat upholstery with brass-coloured highlights, sport metal pedals, ECM IRVMs, and 3D floor mats.

Dashcam

Like the recently launched Adventure Editions of the Creta and the Alcazar, the Knight Edition of the Venue also gets a dashcam with dual cameras.

Colour options

The SUV is available in four monotones and one dual-tone colour option. This includes Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, and Fiery Red. Meanwhile, the dual-tone colour includes Fiery Red with Abyss Black.