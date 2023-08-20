CarWale
    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition launched – Now in pictures

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition launched – Now in pictures

    Hyundai Motors recently launched the Knight Edition of the Venue in the country with prices starting from Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the second SUV from the brand to get a Knight Edition after the Creta. Available in three variants across two powertrain options, this special edition gets a completely blacked-out exterior. Let us take a detailed look at the Venue Knight Edition through some pictures. 

    Front Grille

    Hyundai Venue Grille

    Upfront, the Knight Edition of the Venue gets a blacked-out Hyundai logo and front grille with brass-coloured inserts on the front and rear bumpers. 

    Black alloy wheels

    Hyundai Venue Wheel

    Other exterior highlights include complete black alloy wheels with red front brake calipers.

    Knight badge

    Hyundai Venue Front Fender

    To differentiate the Knight Edition of the Venue from the standard version, this special edition of the SUV gets a ‘Knight’ badge on its front fender and tailgate. 

    Blacked-out interior

    Hyundai Venue Dashboard

    Moving on to the interior, the SUV gets a black interior with brass-coloured inserts, black seat upholstery with brass-coloured highlights, sport metal pedals, ECM IRVMs, and 3D floor mats. 

    Dashcam

    Hyundai Venue Dashcam

    Like the recently launched Adventure Editions of the Creta and the Alcazar, the Knight Edition of the Venue also gets a dashcam with dual cameras. 

    Colour options

    The SUV is available in four monotones and one dual-tone colour option. This includes Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, and Fiery Red. Meanwhile, the dual-tone colour includes Fiery Red with Abyss Black.

    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
