    Mahindra Global Pik Up Concept – Top 5 Highlights

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Concept – Top 5 Highlights

    - To be sold in select international markets initially

    - Will be based on the Scorpio-N

    At the recent Independence Day, Mahindra unveiled the Thar.e Concept and a new Global Pik Up Concept. While the Thar.e will be the electrified and five-door version of the outgoing model, the pik up truck is based on the new Scorpio-N. Read on to know all about it. 

    Platform and underpinnings of the Pik Up

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Open Boot/Trunk

    Codenamed Z121, the pik up will be underpinned by a new ladder-on-frame architecture. It also claims an impressive Global and Euro NCAP safety rating. 

    Exterior design and styling of Mahindra pik up

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Grille

    Since the pik up will be largely based on the outgoing Scorpio-N SUV, it also shares certain styling elements with it. The tall profile and flat roofline are derived from the sibling, however, the pik up does pack in quite a few interesting elements. 

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Left Rear Three Quarter

    The LED headlamps with horizontal daytime running lights along with vertically placed lights on the bumper are different from the SUV counterpart. Furthermore, the huge grille with gloss black finish along with an air snorkel and plastic cladding around the wheel arches add to the muscular stance of the pik up. 

    Cabin and features of Mahindra pik up

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Dashboard

    While Mahindra has not revealed the complete feature list, the images reveal that the overall cabin and dashboard layout will be the same as the Scorpio N. This includes a touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, large door handles, and an electric sunroof. 

    Mahindra Global Pik Up engine details

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Front View

    The automaker has confirmed that the Pik Up will be a diesel-only vehicle. It will make use of the brand’s second-generation mHawk diesel engine. The transmission options will include six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. It will get four-wheel-drive as standard along with four drive modes as an add-on.

    When will Mahindra pik up launch?

    Initially, it will be launched in select international markets including South Africa, Middle East and other countries. The pik up will be introduced later in ASEAN countries in a phase-wise manner. 

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Image
    Mahindra Global Pik Up
    Rs. 12.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
